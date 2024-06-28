HT Auto
BGauss B8 vs Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3

In 2024 BGauss B8 or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
B8 vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS B8 Rafiki zl3
BrandBGaussTrinity Motors
Price₹ 62,999₹ 84,855
Range70 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Specification
Max Torque
94.6 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1900 W1 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 Kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10-
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
139 mm-
Length
1747 mm-
Wheelbase
1266 mm-
Kerb Weight
99 kg-
Height
1285 mm-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
890 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Steel Q23S-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Spring-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Side Stand Sensor, Find your scooter, Boost speed, Anti-Theft Motor Locking-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
22.3 AH48 V/30 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid (Fixed)Li-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,18788,697
Ex-Showroom Price
62,99984,855
RTO
5,2800
Insurance
2,9083,842
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5301,906

