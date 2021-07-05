In 2024 BGauss B8 or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 BGauss B8 or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 Price starts at 57,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Toutche Heileo M200 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo M200 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less