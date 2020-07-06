Saved Articles

BGauss B8 vs Techo Electra Emerge

In 2024 BGauss B8 or Techo Electra Emerge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

B8
BGauss B8
Lead Acid
₹62,999*
Emerge
Techo Electra Emerge
STD
₹68,106*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
94.6 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1900 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
70 km/charge100 km/Charge
Max Speed
50 Kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,18768,106
Ex-Showroom Price
62,99968,106
RTO
5,2800
Insurance
2,9080
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5301,463

    Latest News

    Owners of 1,14,221 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida received challans, while another 2,384 vehicles were impounded for the Covid-19 violations in Noida. (File photo for representational purpose)
    Noida: 2,384 vehicles impounded for flouting Covid-19 rules since lockdown began
    6 Jul 2020
    BGauss B8
    BGauss opens online bookings for its 'Made in India' electric scooters
    15 Jul 2020
    BGauss is manufacturing its scooters at Chakan plant near Pune.
    BGauss to launch two 'Made-in-India' electric scooters later this year
    30 Jul 2021
    There are times police response vehicles lose precious time in traffic snarls because of their size. (Representational image) Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg
    Soon small cars in UP 112 fleet to reduce emergency response time
    20 Feb 2021
      News