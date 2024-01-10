In 2024 BGauss B8 or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BGauss B8 or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE Price starts at 78,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the SVITCH XE has a range of up to 45-50 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. SVITCH BIKE offers the SVITCH XE in 5 colours. ...Read More Read Less