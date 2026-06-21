In 2026 BGauss B8 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
B8 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|BGauss
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-