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BGauss B8 vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 BGauss B8 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
B8 vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS B8 Avenis
BrandBGaussSuzuki
Price₹ 62,999₹ 83,793
Range70 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
B8
BGauss B8
Lead Acid
₹62,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BGauss B8 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Seat View
Speedometer View
Headlight View
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Specification
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
139 mm160 mm
Length
1747 mm1895 mm
Wheelbase
1266 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg106 kg
Height
1285 mm1175 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm780 mm
Width
890 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Torque
94.6 Nm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1900 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 Kmph-
Chassis
Tubular Steel Q23S-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic SpringSwing Arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Side Stand Sensor, Find your scooter, Boost speed, Anti-Theft Motor Locking-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
YesDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
22.3 AH12V / 4 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid (Fixed)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,1871,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
62,99983,793
RTO
5,2809,503
Insurance
2,9086,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5302,152

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