In 2026 BGauss B8 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
B8 vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Access 125
|Brand
|BGauss
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-