In 2024 BGauss B8 or SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 BGauss B8 or SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 Price starts at 56,772 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Super Eco T1 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco T1 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less