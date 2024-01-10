In 2024 BGauss B8 or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BGauss B8 or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at 46,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less