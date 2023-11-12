In 2024 BGauss B8 or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 BGauss B8 or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at 78,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the ETrance Neo has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. ...Read More Read Less