BGauss B8 or Okinawa Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Lite Price starts at 63,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Lite has a range of up to 60 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours.