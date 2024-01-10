In 2024 BGauss B8 or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 BGauss B8 or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Odysse Electric Hawk has a range of up to 70 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less