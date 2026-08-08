In 2026 BGauss B8 or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (last recorded price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
B8 vs Flion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Flion
|Brand
|BGauss
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 57,788
|Range
|70 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.