In 2026 BGauss B8 or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
B8 vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|BGauss
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|70 km/charge
|54-134 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours (100%)