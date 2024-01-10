In 2024 BGauss B8 or Merico Electric Merico Speedstar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BGauss B8 or Merico Electric Merico Speedstar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Price starts at 53,692 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Merico Speedstar has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Merico Electric offers the Merico Speedstar in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less