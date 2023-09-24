Saved Articles

BGauss B8 vs Komaki Xone

In 2024 BGauss B8 or Komaki Xone choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

B8
BGauss B8
Lead Acid
₹62,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Xone
Komaki Xone
STD
₹45,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
94.6 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1900 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
70 km/charge85 km/charge
Max Speed
50 Kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,18747,632
Ex-Showroom Price
62,99945,000
RTO
5,2801,350
Insurance
2,9081,282
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5301,023

    Latest News

    Komaki LY electric scooter
    Komaki LY electric scooter gets cheaper by 21,000 for festive period
    24 Sept 2023
    Komaki LY is available in both single-battery and dual-battery options.
    This Komaki electric scooter is available with nearly 19,000 discount
    30 Nov 2023
    BGauss B8
    BGauss opens online bookings for its 'Made in India' electric scooters
    15 Jul 2020
    BGauss A2 electric scooter
    BGauss unveils B8 and A2 electric scooters
    5 Jul 2020
    The latest offer brings savings of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43,000 on the Komaki SE Dual electric scooter
    Komaki announces festive offers on e-scooter range, free battery & charger on SE Dual
    26 Oct 2023
    Komaki LY is available in both single-battery and dual-battery options.
    Komaki offers discounts on LY electric scooter. Check details
    1 Dec 2023
    BGauss is manufacturing its scooters at Chakan plant near Pune.
    BGauss to launch two 'Made-in-India' electric scooters later this year
    30 Jul 2021
