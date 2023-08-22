Saved Articles

BGauss B8 vs Komaki XGT KM

In 2024 BGauss B8 or Komaki XGT KM choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

B8
BGauss B8
Lead Acid
₹62,999*
XGT KM
Komaki XGT KM
STD
₹42,500*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
94.6 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1900 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
70 km/charge85 km/charge
Max Speed
50 Kmph65 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,18744,986
Ex-Showroom Price
62,99942,500
RTO
5,2801,275
Insurance
2,9081,211
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,530966

