In 2026 BGauss B8 or Kinetic Green e-Luna choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green e-Luna Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the e-Luna has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
B8 vs e-Luna Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|E-luna
|Brand
|BGauss
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 69,990
|Range
|70 km/charge
|110-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours