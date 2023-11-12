In 2024 BGauss B8 or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BGauss B8 or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Kollegio Neo has a range of up to 100 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less