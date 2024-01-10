In 2024 BGauss B8 or Kabira Mobility Kollegio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 BGauss B8 or Kabira Mobility Kollegio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Price starts at 45,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Kollegio has a range of up to 100 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less