BGauss B8 or Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Price starts at 66,700 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Kabira Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kabira Hermes 75 in 1 colour.