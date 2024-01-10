In 2024 BGauss B8 or Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BGauss B8 or Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at 68,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Intercity Aeolus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less