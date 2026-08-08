In 2026 BGauss B8 or Joy e-bike Glob choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Joy e-bike Glob Price starts at Rs. 70,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Glob has a range of up to 60 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
B8 vs Glob Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Glob
|Brand
|BGauss
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 70,000
|Range
|70 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.44 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours