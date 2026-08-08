In 2026 BGauss B8 or Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (last recorded price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the JMT Classic City [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
B8 vs JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Jmt classic city [2022-2024]
|Brand
|BGauss
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 69,149
|Range
|70 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.24 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-4.5 Hrs.