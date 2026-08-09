In 2026 BGauss B8 or Jitendra JET 320 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the JET 320 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
B8 vs JET 320 Comparison