In 2026 BGauss B8 or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (last recorded price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
B8 vs Eco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Eco
|Brand
|BGauss
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 81,999
|Range
|70 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.