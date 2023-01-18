In 2024 BGauss B8 or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 BGauss B8 or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 75 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. ...Read More Read Less