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BGauss B8 vs Honda XBlade

In 2026 BGauss B8 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
B8 vs XBlade Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS B8 Xblade
BrandBGaussHonda
Price₹ 62,999₹ 78,803
Range70 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-162 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
B8
BGauss B8
Lead Acid
₹62,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BGauss B8 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
139 mm160 mm
Length
1747 mm2013 mm
Wheelbase
1266 mm1347 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg143 kg
Height
1285 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm795 mm
Width
890 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Torque
94.6 Nm14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1900 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 Kmph-
Chassis
Tubular Steel Q23SDiamond
Body Type
Electric BikesSports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic SpringHydraulic, Monoshock
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Side Stand Sensor, Find your scooter, Boost speed, Anti-Theft Motor Locking-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
22.3 AH12 V, 4 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid (Fixed)MF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,1871,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
62,9991,09,264
RTO
5,2808,741
Insurance
2,9088,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5302,727

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