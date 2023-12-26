In 2023 BGauss B8 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 BGauss B8 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at 78,803 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1900 W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less