In 2026 BGauss B8 or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
B8 vs SP 125 Comparison