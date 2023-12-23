In 2023 BGauss B8 or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 BGauss B8 or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at 86,017 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1900 W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less