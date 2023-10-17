In 2023 BGauss B8 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 BGauss B8 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at 78,687 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1900 W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less