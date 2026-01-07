In 2026 BGauss B8 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
B8 vs Shine Comparison