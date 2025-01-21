In 2026 BGauss B8 or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
B8 vs Livo Comparison