BGauss B8 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at 60,539 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1900 W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.