BGauss B8 or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at 83,400 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1900 W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.