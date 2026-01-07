In 2026 BGauss B8 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
B8 vs Dio Comparison