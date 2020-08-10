In 2023 BGauss B8 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 BGauss B8 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at 75,347 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1900 W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less