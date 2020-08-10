Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesB8 vs Activa 6G

BGauss B8 vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 BGauss B8 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
B8
BGauss B8
Lead Acid
₹62,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
94.6 Nm8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1900 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,18787,852
Ex-Showroom Price
62,99975,347
RTO
5,2806,528
Insurance
2,9085,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5301,888

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic75,347 - 81,347**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic75,347 - 81,347**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Dio

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes