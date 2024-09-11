In 2026 BGauss B8 or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
B8 vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Activa 125
|Brand
|BGauss
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 88,339
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.92 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-