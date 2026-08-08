In 2026 BGauss B8 or Hero Lectro WINN choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro WINN Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the WINN has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
B8 vs WINN Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Winn
|Brand
|BGauss
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 49,999
|Range
|70 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.42 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
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