BGauss B8 vs Hero Lectro F6i

In 2024 BGauss B8 or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

B8
BGauss B8
Lead Acid
₹62,999*
*Last Recorded Price
F6i
Hero Lectro F6i
STD
₹49,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
94.6 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1900 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
65
Range
70 km/charge
Max Speed
50 Kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,18749,000
Ex-Showroom Price
62,99949,000
RTO
5,2800
Insurance
2,9080
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5301,053

    Latest News

    Hero Lectro F6i e-bike
    Hero Lectro launches F6i smart e-cycle with detachable battery at 49,000
    16 Dec 2020
    BGauss B8
    BGauss opens online bookings for its 'Made in India' electric scooters
    15 Jul 2020
    BGauss A2 electric scooter
    BGauss unveils B8 and A2 electric scooters
    5 Jul 2020
    BGauss is manufacturing its scooters at Chakan plant near Pune.
    BGauss to launch two 'Made-in-India' electric scooters later this year
    30 Jul 2021
