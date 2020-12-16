In 2024 BGauss B8 or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 BGauss B8 or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at 49,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the F6i has a range of up to 60 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Hero Lectro offers the F6i in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less