BGauss B8 or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.