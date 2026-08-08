In 2026 BGauss B8 or Hero Electric Atria choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Atria Price starts at Rs. 77,690 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Atria has a range of up to 85 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
B8 vs Atria Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Atria
|Brand
|BGauss
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 77,690
|Range
|70 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|536 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.