BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at 94,000 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1900 W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T engine makes power & torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.