In 2024 BGauss B8 or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at 69,684 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1900 W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.