In 2026 BGauss B8 or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
B8 vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Super splendor
|Brand
|BGauss
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 80,848
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-