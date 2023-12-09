In 2024 BGauss B8 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BGauss B8 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at 79,911 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1900 W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less