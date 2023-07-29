In 2026 BGauss B8 or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
B8 vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Passion pro
|Brand
|BGauss
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 65,740
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|68.21 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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