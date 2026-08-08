In 2026 BGauss B8 or Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl.
B8 vs Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Brand
|BGauss
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 81,538
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|56 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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