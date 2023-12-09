In 2024 BGauss B8 or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 BGauss B8 or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Plus Price starts at 76,301 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1900 W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Passion Plus engine makes power & torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less