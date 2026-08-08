In 2026 BGauss B8 or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
B8 vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Maestro edge 125
|Brand
|BGauss
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 70,700
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-