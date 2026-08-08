In 2026 BGauss B8 or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
B8 vs HF 100 Comparison