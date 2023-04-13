In 2023 BGauss B8 or Hero Glamour XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 BGauss B8 or Hero Glamour XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at 92,348 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1900 W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Glamour XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less